Japanese delegation visits Columbus to celebrate 40-year sister cities relationship

Diplomatic relations between Columbus and a Japanese sister city were on full display this week at a city council meeting. Mayor Toyofumi Kameyama, of Kiryu, Japan, appeared before council bringing greetings on behalf of the city known for the production of fine silk.

