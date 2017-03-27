Japanese delegation visits Columbus to celebrate 40-year sister cities relationship
Diplomatic relations between Columbus and a Japanese sister city were on full display this week at a city council meeting. Mayor Toyofumi Kameyama, of Kiryu, Japan, appeared before council bringing greetings on behalf of the city known for the production of fine silk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Bob Perryman
|4,627
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Bob Perryman
|885
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Bob Perryman
|1,443
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|General Zod
|910
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|16 hr
|Lars
|33
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|18 hr
|Jake
|3,453
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Kelly
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC