It looks like Georgia casino gambling...

It looks like Georgia casino gambling bill might not be dead after all

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

It appears the Georgia House of Representatives will try and do what the state Senate couldn't, get a bill that would allow casino gambling in the state out of committee and onto the floor for a vote. The effort by the House comes five days after the Senate sponsor of the legislation said it was dead for the 2017 session and he was looking to revive it next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr General Zod 544
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr General Zod 4,144
Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum... 1 hr General Zod 32
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,140
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 605
Favorite things to do in Columbus 3 hr Joe Shatzberg 36
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 7 hr Will Dockery 270
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC