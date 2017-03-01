It looks like Georgia casino gambling bill might not be dead after all
It appears the Georgia House of Representatives will try and do what the state Senate couldn't, get a bill that would allow casino gambling in the state out of committee and onto the floor for a vote. The effort by the House comes five days after the Senate sponsor of the legislation said it was dead for the 2017 session and he was looking to revive it next year.
