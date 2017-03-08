Inquiries about football stadiums, yo...

Inquiries about football stadiums, youth events at mayora s forum

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

More than 110 residents gathered at the "Let's Talk With the Mayor" forum Thursday, seeking answers for more football stadiums, job opportunities for non-violent offenders, updates on area road projects and new events for young people. The forum in Council Chambers at the City Services Center was hosted by the Columbus Youth Advisory Council as city officials reached out to the Millennial generation, those born during the 1980s and 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 45 min Spring Creek 614
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... 3 hr Spring Creek 3
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Spring Creek 1,198
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Spring Creek 654
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 15 hr General Zod 4,206
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 15 hr General Zod 95
Favorite things to do in Columbus 15 hr General Zod 48
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC