Inquiries about football stadiums, youth events at mayora s forum
More than 110 residents gathered at the "Let's Talk With the Mayor" forum Thursday, seeking answers for more football stadiums, job opportunities for non-violent offenders, updates on area road projects and new events for young people. The forum in Council Chambers at the City Services Center was hosted by the Columbus Youth Advisory Council as city officials reached out to the Millennial generation, those born during the 1980s and 1990s.
