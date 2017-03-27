Innovative Columbus company recognized by Georgia governor

A Columbus business that manufactures and markets school supplies, employing high school students to do it, is among two dozen businesses recognized recently by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. Innovative Supplies Worldwide , founded last July by former U.S. Army sergeant and human resources specialist Nneka Brown-Massey, was honored during the Georgia Launching Opportunities By Exporting Awards.

