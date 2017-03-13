In wake of deadly hit-and-runs, Colum...

In wake of deadly hit-and-runs, Columbus police urge drivers to keep eyes on the road

Several hit-and-run incidents happened in Columbus over the last two weeks, some turning deadly. One woman, Kassandra Hollinhead , was hit by a car and killed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard , while a child was reportedly hit near Double Churches Road.

