Hundreds turn out to Empty Bowl Brunc...

Hundreds turn out to Empty Bowl Brunch fundraiser in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies PTAP owner Jason Gamache talks about his love for the "village" feel of downtown Columbus, and his dream for renovating the old YMCA building The Empty Bowl Brunch Sunday raised funds for the Kid's Cafe of the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus, Georgia. Saoirse and her mother Elizabeth Leanza saying grace before eating their lunch at the annual Empty Bowl Sunday, March 12 at Northside Recreation Center hosted by the Columbus Parks & Recreation They were among hundreds who came to eat soup, bread and desserts on Sunday while supporting the Kid's Cafe program of the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 25 min Kelly 633
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 31 min Kelly 4,222
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 32 min Kelly 1,226
Word Association (May '15) 33 min Kelly 678
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 1 hr Will Dockery 8
News Just when you thought winter was over in Columb... 14 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1
News Columbus undocumented immigrants fear raids, de... 18 hr spytheweb 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC