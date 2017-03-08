Hundreds turn out to Empty Bowl Brunch fundraiser in Columbus
Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies PTAP owner Jason Gamache talks about his love for the "village" feel of downtown Columbus, and his dream for renovating the old YMCA building The Empty Bowl Brunch Sunday raised funds for the Kid's Cafe of the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus, Georgia. Saoirse and her mother Elizabeth Leanza saying grace before eating their lunch at the annual Empty Bowl Sunday, March 12 at Northside Recreation Center hosted by the Columbus Parks & Recreation They were among hundreds who came to eat soup, bread and desserts on Sunday while supporting the Kid's Cafe program of the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
