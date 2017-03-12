How can homicide by vehicle be a misd...

How can homicide by vehicle be a misdemeanor?

An overloaded Chevy Trailblazer crashes Saturday at Victory Drive and I-185, killing two children, and the driver is charged only with misdemeanors. In this case driver Francisca Taperia-Santiago is charged with two counts each of second-degree vehicular homicide and reckless conduct, four counts of unsafe tires, six counts of improper child restraint, and one count each of failing to maintain lane and having no state driver's license.

