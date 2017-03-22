Help feed the valley on April 1 with ...

Help feed the valley on April 1 with a healthy 5K and fun run

With Feeding the Valley in Columbus getting its new food distribution center up and running, the nonprofit organization is holding a benefit called the Outrun Hunger 5K on April 1. The event takes place at 8 a.m. that day, with free T-shirts going to all participants. A fun run starts at 9 a.m. Those registering by March 31 pay $30 for the 5K, with the fee rising to $35 the day of the race.

