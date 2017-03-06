Gunman arrested after robbing 3 women at Carousel Lounge, police say

One man is in custody after allegedly robbing three women early Saturday at the Carousel Lounge at 3003 Victory Drive, Columbus police said. Ruben Earnest Burts III, 22, of Columbus was arrested on the scene at 2:45 a.m. Saturday and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

