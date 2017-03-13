Girl suffering from facial injuries after hit-and-run on Double Churches Road
A 3-year-old girl was transported to Martin Army Community Hospital with non life-threatening facial injuries after being struck Saturday on Double Churches Road , authorities said. The incident left the child with a hematoma on her forehead.
