Girl suffering from facial injuries after hit-and-run on Double Churches Road

10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 3-year-old girl was transported to Martin Army Community Hospital with non life-threatening facial injuries after being struck Saturday on Double Churches Road , authorities said. The incident left the child with a hematoma on her forehead.

