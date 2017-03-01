Georgia trail enthusiasts will flock to Columbus for annual spring summit
Now called the Dragonfly network, half of the project is expected to be completed this summer, linking the Fall Line Trace to the Riverwalk. That's obviously a big deal to trail professionals and enthusiasts who will flock to the city this spring for the fourth annual Georgia Trail Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,403
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,147
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|41
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|General Zod
|546
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1,141
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|6 hr
|General Zod
|33
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|General Zod
|606
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC