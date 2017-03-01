Georgia trail enthusiasts will flock ...

Georgia trail enthusiasts will flock to Columbus for annual spring summit

Now called the Dragonfly network, half of the project is expected to be completed this summer, linking the Fall Line Trace to the Riverwalk. That's obviously a big deal to trail professionals and enthusiasts who will flock to the city this spring for the fourth annual Georgia Trail Summit.

