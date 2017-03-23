Georgia jobless rate dips; Columbus a...

Georgia jobless rate dips; Columbus adds 100 jobs year over year

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Job creation across Georgia helped nudge the state's unemployment rate lower, from 5.5 percent in January to 5.3 percent in February, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday. "Our unemployment rate fell as Georgia set new record highs for the number of people employed and for the size of our labor force, which crossed the 5 million mark for the first time," said State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 845
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 833
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,393
Why is Columbus,Georgia so corrupt? 2 hr John De Nugent 1
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 6 hr Victor Hugo fan 3,445
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 11 hr Victor Hugo fan 4,509
News CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony Tue General Zod 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC