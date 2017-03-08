From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,000-plus visitors
A mix of sporting events, public safety conferences, religious fellowship and government workshops are taking place in the Columbus area this week, bringing more than 6,000 visitors here and generating about $1.8 million in economic impact. The influx even includes a summit of costumed Star Trek fans.
