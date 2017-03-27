Former Columbus alternative school to become apartments
This Rose Hill Center, a historic piece of property built 100 years ago as an elementary school, has been vacant since it closed as an alternative program. On Monday night, the Muscogee County School Board voted to sell the property located on 21st Street in Columbus to a buyer called the Rose Hill Development.
