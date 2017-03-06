Fleeing driver charged with vehicular homicide in hit-and-run, police say
James Arthur Hollinhead sobbed uncontrollably as he talked about his daughter, Kassandra, who was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing MLK Boulevard. A 36-year-old woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the Saturday night hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Columbus police said.
