Fleeing driver charged with vehicular homicide in hit-and-run, police say

James Arthur Hollinhead sobbed uncontrollably as he talked about his daughter, Kassandra, who was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing MLK Boulevard. A 36-year-old woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the Saturday night hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Columbus police said.

