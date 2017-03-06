FBI: Man goes into credit union for c...

FBI: Man goes into credit union for car loan ends up in federal custody

7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A man attempting to take out an automobile loan at a Kinetic Credit Union branch was arrested by federal agents on Monday and charged with making false statements to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft. James Theron Brown, also known as "John E. Catlette," was arrested Monday at the Kinetic office at 4811 Banker's Boulevard in Columbus, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Columbus, GA

