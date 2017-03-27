DOT work could cause mild delays north of Columbus tonight
The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning guardrail repairs on I-185 northbound in Harris County and I-85 northbound in Troup County on Tuesday night. Weather permitting, the ork will be performed beginning at 8 p.m. Crews will be working in half mile to 1 mile increments and relocating frequently.
