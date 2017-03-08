DOT program heads off hazards

DOT program heads off hazards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Georgia's Interstate highways are safer today, thanks to what will soon be a statewide program launched Tuesday in two areas, including this one. As reported earlier this week in the Ledger-Enquirer by Mike Owen, the Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program is a state Department of Transportation project to help travelers and deal with highway safety issues as they occur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr General Zod 4,195
Favorite things to do in Columbus 1 hr Buzz 45
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr General Zod 641
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr General Zod 1,182
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 hr Will Dockery 603
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) Tue General Zod 11
News a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C... Tue General Zod 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC