DOT program heads off hazards
Georgia's Interstate highways are safer today, thanks to what will soon be a statewide program launched Tuesday in two areas, including this one. As reported earlier this week in the Ledger-Enquirer by Mike Owen, the Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program is a state Department of Transportation project to help travelers and deal with highway safety issues as they occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|4,195
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|1 hr
|Buzz
|45
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|641
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|General Zod
|1,182
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|603
|Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15)
|Tue
|General Zod
|11
|a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C...
|Tue
|General Zod
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC