Developer rethinks use of 1228 Broadway as 1200 downtown block is reactivated
It is just another obvious sign of what is happening on upper Broadway as developers scramble to reactivate decaying buildings and bring them back to life. In a couple of weeks, the hole will be filled and a three-story balcony overlooking the 1200 block will emerge as local developer, businessman and build John Teeples works to renovate the three-story building next door to the Kilwin's chocolate shop, which has quickly become one of trendiest new stores in downtown Columbus.
