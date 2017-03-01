Deputy in wrongful-death lawsuit also accused of sexual assault
There are 1 comment on the WSB-TV story from 9 hrs ago, titled Deputy in wrongful-death lawsuit also accused of sexual assault. In it, WSB-TV reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSB-TV.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
It is actually scum like this that gives good officers a bad name. It is without a doubt that most officers take seriously their commitment to "protect and serve" and not to behave like a thug (coward) in uniform.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 min
|Stan
|4,123
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|588
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,121
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|21
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|532
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|268
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC