Defense: Arrest of man charged with k...

Defense: Arrest of man charged with killing mother, infant was invalid

10 hrs ago

Columbus' only pending death-penalty case could hang on whether prosecutors punctually proved the city has an ordinance Brandon David Conner broke the day his girlfriend and infant son were found dead in their burned home. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2014, a Columbus police officer questioned Conner after watching Conner sit in his blue 2001 BMW for 10 minutes on Cedar Avenue near Davis Broadcasting, where Conner worked.

