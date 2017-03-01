Defense: Arrest of man charged with killing mother, infant was invalid
Columbus' only pending death-penalty case could hang on whether prosecutors punctually proved the city has an ordinance Brandon David Conner broke the day his girlfriend and infant son were found dead in their burned home. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2014, a Columbus police officer questioned Conner after watching Conner sit in his blue 2001 BMW for 10 minutes on Cedar Avenue near Davis Broadcasting, where Conner worked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|33 min
|Will Dockery
|3,403
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|36 min
|Will Dockery
|4,147
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|47 min
|Will Dockery
|41
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|General Zod
|546
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|General Zod
|1,141
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|3 hr
|General Zod
|33
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|General Zod
|606
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC