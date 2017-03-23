Daytime Primrose Rd. break-in terrifi...

Daytime Primrose Rd. break-in terrifies teens, shocks neighbors

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A scary situation for two teenage girls as police search for a man behind a crime in broad daylight: A break-in at a house on Primrose Road, while the girls were inside the home. Dozens of relatives and neighbors tell News Leader 9 they're in shock that someone would try to break into someone's home in the middle of the day.

