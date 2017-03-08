Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daugh...

Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vice president, general manager

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

In a touching moment at an event meant to inspire women, he announced his daughter Geniece Granville's promotion to vice president and general manager of the family business. "Wearing many hats over the last six years in the capacity of business manager, in-house counsel and assistant to the general manager," the father said in an emotional tribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 hr General Zod 4,211
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr General Zod 617
Word Association (May '15) 12 hr General Zod 660
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 12 hr General Zod 1,204
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... 13 hr General Zod 3
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Thu General Zod 95
Favorite things to do in Columbus Thu General Zod 48
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC