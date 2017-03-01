CSU students help repair Vet's home i...

CSU students help repair Vet's home in HOH Redeeming the Block program

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA Dozens of student volunteers from Columbus State University spent their Saturday honoring a local veteran and his family by adding something new to their home. This is the third straight year House of Heroes has gone out into the community and offer to add some new life to veterans' homes, and this year's start was no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 11 min Will Dockery 555
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 17 min Kelly 1,145
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 20 min ___Lorri___ 4
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 26 min Kelly 70
News Lee Stewart crafts custom pieces, earns cash wi... 39 min ___Lorri___ 3
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr Kelly 608
Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum... 8 hr Kelly 35
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC