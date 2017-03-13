CPD arrests last two murder suspects wanted in connection to the 5 Corner Lotto murder
Columbus police have arrested the last two suspects wanted in connection with the 5 Corner Lotto murder that killed 23-year-old Vastel Patel. Muscogee County Jail has confirmed that 26-year-old Courtney Williams and 30-year-old Kimberly Huffman have been was booked in their facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,261
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Wolfgang_Cluck
|731
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,270
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|687
|Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places t...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|3,416
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC