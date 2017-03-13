CPD arrests last two murder suspects ...

CPD arrests last two murder suspects wanted in connection to the 5 Corner Lotto murder

Columbus police have arrested the last two suspects wanted in connection with the 5 Corner Lotto murder that killed 23-year-old Vastel Patel. Muscogee County Jail has confirmed that 26-year-old Courtney Williams and 30-year-old Kimberly Huffman have been was booked in their facility.

