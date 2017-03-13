Courier publisher Wane Hailes takes charge of struggling black history museum
Wane Hailes, publisher of the Courier Eco Latino newspaper, has taken charge of the Columbus Black History Museum and Archives, he said Monday. Hailes said he agreed to serve as the museum's new executive director at the request of Johnnie Warner, the museum's founder and former director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Spring Creek
|696
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Spring Creek
|1,244
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|644
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|3,413
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,229
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|4 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Lee Stewart crafts custom pieces, earns cash wi...
|5 hr
|Kelly
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC