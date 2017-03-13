Courier publisher Wane Hailes takes c...

Courier publisher Wane Hailes takes charge of struggling black history museum

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Wane Hailes, publisher of the Courier Eco Latino newspaper, has taken charge of the Columbus Black History Museum and Archives, he said Monday. Hailes said he agreed to serve as the museum's new executive director at the request of Johnnie Warner, the museum's founder and former director.

