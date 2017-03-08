Columbus undocumented immigrants fear raids, deportations
National accounts of increased raids and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration have ignited panic among some undocumented immigrants in Columbus. The Rev.
#1 4 hrs ago
should have thought of this before coming here illegally. why cry now all illegals begged to be deported otherwise they would not be here.
#2 21 min ago
A little bit of fear goes a long way when it comes to discipline. If these illegal aliens need fear to make them respect our laws, then give them fear. Viva Trump.
