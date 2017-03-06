Columbus trial delayed for three bikers charged with murder, gang terrorism

A DNA test has delayed the trial of three bikers charged with murder and gang terrorism in a bar shootout that left one man dead and three others wounded on Oct. 9, 2015. The trial was to begin Monday before Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters, but defense attorneys sought a delay because the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has yet to provide results of a DNA test from blood found on the gun used to kill Dominic Mitchell.

