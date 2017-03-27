Columbus Productions Installs Speedmaster XL 106
March 29, 2017 - Columbus Productions located in Columbus, Ga., recently installed a Speedmaster XL 106-4P from Heidelberg. The new press replaces an older Speedmaster SM 102 and marks the company's dedication to its cost-leadership initiative, which aims to reduce costs and put the company at the forefront of its competition.
