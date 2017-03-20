Columbus police: Woman holding infant struck with bricks during home invasion
A woman was in a Amber Drive home hold her 6-month-old child when two women entered the residence and beat her with bricks, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Charles Aaron Seay, the 19-year-old who allegedly left the scene with the women, pleaded not guilty to home invasion, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 min
|Will Dockery
|4,408
|Word Association (May '15)
|29 min
|Will Dockery
|786
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|36 min
|Will Dockery
|1,343
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|39 min
|Will Dockery
|769
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|10
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|3,436
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|46
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC