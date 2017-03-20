Columbus police: Woman holding infant struck with bricks during home invasion

A woman was in a Amber Drive home hold her 6-month-old child when two women entered the residence and beat her with bricks, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Charles Aaron Seay, the 19-year-old who allegedly left the scene with the women, pleaded not guilty to home invasion, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.