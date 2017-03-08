Columbus police: Woman arrested after...

Columbus police: Woman arrested after stealing dog from shelter

A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the dog theft at Animal Ark Rescue , Columbus police said. Aysia Newkirk faces one count of second-degree burglary in connection with the Feb. 28 incident at 7133 Sacerdote Drive.

