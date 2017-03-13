Columbus police need help finding missing girl, 16
Columbus police want the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who left her "residential placement" home on Feb. 26. Julianna Crump may be staying with someone in area motels, police said. She is 5 foot 9, 180 pounds with brown hair.
