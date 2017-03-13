Columbus police investigate armed robbery at St. Marys Road convenience store
Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to the armed robbery that occurred late Wednesday at the Marathon gas station/ Jerry's Food Mart on St. Mary's Road. A police report confirms that a gun was used during the 10:20 p.m. incident, but it doesn't mention injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|29 min
|Victor Hugo Fan
|714
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|41 min
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,285
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|43 min
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|17
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|737
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,277
|Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting
|20 hr
|lynnlove
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC