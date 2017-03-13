Columbus police investigate armed rob...

Columbus police investigate armed robbery at St. Marys Road convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to the armed robbery that occurred late Wednesday at the Marathon gas station/ Jerry's Food Mart on St. Mary's Road. A police report confirms that a gun was used during the 10:20 p.m. incident, but it doesn't mention injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 29 min Victor Hugo Fan 714
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 41 min Victor Hugo Fan 4,285
News Just when you thought winter was over in Columb... 43 min Victor Hugo Fan 5
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Victor Hugo Fan 17
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Victor Hugo Fan 737
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,277
News Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting 20 hr lynnlove 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC