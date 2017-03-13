Columbus police chief says a smaller-...

Columbus police chief says a smaller-framea officers the reason for new guns

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren received approval from the City Council to move forward with a Smith & Wesson weapon exchange that will make guns less taxing on officers' wrists. After using the .45-caliber service pistol for more than 25 years, the Columbus Police Department plans to switch to the 9 mm pistol later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Just when you thought winter was over in Columb... 9 hr Victor Hugo Fan 7
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 10 hr Victor Hugo Fan 4,296
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 10 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,296
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr Victor Hugo Fan 726
News Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting 11 hr General Zod 12
Word Association (May '15) 11 hr General Zod 750
Trump travel ban blocked again 12 hr Ranger 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC