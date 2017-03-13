Columbus police chief says a smaller-framea officers the reason for new guns
Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren received approval from the City Council to move forward with a Smith & Wesson weapon exchange that will make guns less taxing on officers' wrists. After using the .45-caliber service pistol for more than 25 years, the Columbus Police Department plans to switch to the 9 mm pistol later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|9 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|7
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,296
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,296
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|726
|Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting
|11 hr
|General Zod
|12
|Word Association (May '15)
|11 hr
|General Zod
|750
|Trump travel ban blocked again
|12 hr
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC