Columbus police: Armed robbery suspect stole food from delivery driver

A group of young men lured a China Star food delivery driver into an armed robbery on 12th Street, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Michael William Bush Jr., who authorities identified as the gunman in the September incident, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

