Columbus officials respond to house fire on Neill Dr.
Officials say no one was inside the house when it caught fire. The Columbus Fire Department first received the call at about 2:11 p.m. EST, and the first unit arrived at 2:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
