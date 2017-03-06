Columbus officials respond to house f...

Columbus officials respond to house fire on Neill Dr.

Sunday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Officials say no one was inside the house when it caught fire. The Columbus Fire Department first received the call at about 2:11 p.m. EST, and the first unit arrived at 2:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

