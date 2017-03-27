Columbus neurologist offers free Alzheimera s screening for everyone 65 and up
If you're a senior citizen living in Columbus, you're exactly the person that Dr. Jonathan Liss is looking for. Liss, a neurologist at Columbus Memory Center, 7196 N. Lake Drive, wants to screen every local resident 65 and older for memory loss - at no cost.
