Columbus mother charged after leaving 8-year-old at Burger King, police say
A 29-year-old woman was arrested late Monday after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old daughter at the Burger King on Veterans Parkway, according to Columbus police. Angela Williams, the mother, was charged with reckless conduct charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|39 min
|Phantom Menace
|836
|Word Association (May '15)
|42 min
|Phantom Menace
|800
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|42 min
|Phantom Menace
|1,359
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|44 min
|Phantom Menace
|4,497
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|3,438
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|1 hr
|General Zod
|2
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo Jr
|117
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC