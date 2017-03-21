Columbus mother charged after leaving...

Columbus mother charged after leaving 8-year-old at Burger King, police say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 29-year-old woman was arrested late Monday after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old daughter at the Burger King on Veterans Parkway, according to Columbus police. Angela Williams, the mother, was charged with reckless conduct charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 39 min Phantom Menace 836
Word Association (May '15) 42 min Phantom Menace 800
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 42 min Phantom Menace 1,359
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 44 min Phantom Menace 4,497
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr General Zod 3,438
News CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony 1 hr General Zod 2
Josh Green on Columbus Music 4 hr Victor Hugo Jr 117
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC