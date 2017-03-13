Columbus metro area unemployment rate...

Columbus metro area unemployment rate surges higher in January

The Columbus metro area unemployment jumped from 6.3 percent in December to 7 percent in January, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday. The rate was 6.8 percent a year ago and compares to an overall January 2017 rate of 5.5 percent for Georgia.

