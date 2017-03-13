Columbus man scammed at Redbox kiosk on S. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA The corporate office of Redbox has released a statement after a Columbus man was scammed at a Redbox kiosk at Circle K on South Lumpkin Road. In a Facebook post , Briana Hollis posted that her husband rented the game "Ghost Recon," but when he opened the case there was a paper copy instead of the original copy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.