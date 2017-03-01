Columbus man faces four counts manslaughter in fiery collision near Hurtsboro

More than six months after a fiery crash near Hurtsboro, a Columbus man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash, the Alabama law Enforcement Agency said Thursday. Markees Spires, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in Columbus and held in the Muscogee County Jail for extradiction back to Russell County.

