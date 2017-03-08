Columbus man charged with firing gun into occupied house
Columbus police have arrested a 24-year-old Columbus man and charged him with six counts of aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun into an occupied home last month, according to police reports. Christopher Lamel Peterson was taken into custody after a foot chase at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Cusseta Road on March 3. He appears in Recorders Court Thursday.
