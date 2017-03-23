Columbus man charged with aggravated ...

Columbus man charged with aggravated assault in 32nd Avenue shooting

A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested in the Jan. 5 shooting on 32nd Avenue where a man was shot several times, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department. William Washington, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault in relation to the incident, turned himself in to authorities at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

