Columbus inmates on Georgiaa s death row

Columbus' most notorious death-row inmate is convicted serial killer Carlton Michael Gary, the so-called "Stocking Strangler" who beat, raped and strangled older women here from September 1977 to April 1978. His case, recently featured on the crime show "Vanity Fair Confidential," still is tied up in appeals 30 years after a jury convicted and sentenced him to death in three of the seven horrific murders that terrorized the city.

