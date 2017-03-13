Columbus hit-and-run victim's death ruled accidental; driver faces additional charges
The death of Columbus woman, Kassandra "Kassie" Hollinhead has been ruled accidental by Muscogee County's Coroner, while the woman charged is facing additional charges. Additional charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of law enforcement in connection with the crash have been added to Jovonne Williams' long list of charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 min
|General Zod
|653
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 min
|Tammy
|1,250
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|20 min
|Tammy
|4,235
|Word Association (May '15)
|46 min
|Tammy
|700
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|3,415
|Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places t...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|1
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|8 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC