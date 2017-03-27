Columbus couple with developmental disabilities all set for their first prom

David Paige and Michelle Taylor, two developmentally disabled Columbus residents, will attend their first prom on March 31. The event, organized by New Horizons Behavioral Health, is being held in observance of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Michelle Taylor, a developmentally disabled Columbus resident, checks out prom dresses at New Horizons Behavioral Health in preparation for a "Starry Night Prom" that will held in observance of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

