Columbus Council approves $75,000 settlement in domestic abuse case

17 hrs ago

The Columbus Council approved a $75,000 settlement Tuesday night in a case involving a domestic abuse victim who sued the city over fees assessed for not prosecuting her boyfriend. Councilors voted unanimously in favor of the resolution after going into executive session to discuss litigation and property disposition matters, city officials said.

