Columbus Cottonmouths coach shaves his head for charity
Head coach Jerome Bechard and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Lewis go under the razor at Scruffy Murphy's to as part of Shaving Heads for a Cure to raise money for childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick's Foundation UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning PTAP owner Jason Gamache talks about his love for the "village" feel of downtown Columbus, and his dream for renovating the old YMCA building Chaplain Matthew Christensen, the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment chaplain, was awarded the Soldier's Medal for preventing one soldier's suicide and saving the life of a second soldier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|27 min
|Kelly
|1,280
|Word Association (May '15)
|28 min
|Kelly
|739
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|721
|Civil Rights Crusader Wins Legal Case Against N...
|2 hr
|evans exposed
|1
|ALS Marathon to be registered into the Guinness...
|2 hr
|ALS News
|1
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,286
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|18
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC