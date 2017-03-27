Columbus cafe offering free cup of co...

Columbus cafe offering free cup of coffee Thursday in honor of Will

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Yola's Coffee & Cafe in the Midtown area of Columbus will be offering a free cup of Will's Gourmet Blend coffee to each customer on Thursday as part of a remembrance of a lost loved one. The cafe is located at 1815 Garrard St., in St. Elmo Shopping Center on the north end of Lakebottom Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 40 min General Zod 3,452
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 41 min General Zod 4,622
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 49 min General Zod 1,434
Word Association (May '15) 50 min General Zod 879
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 54 min General Zod 905
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 5 hr Kelly 103
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 7 hr davy 67
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC