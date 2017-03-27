Columbus cafe offering free cup of coffee Thursday in honor of Will

Yola's Coffee & Cafe in the Midtown area of Columbus will be offering a free cup of Will's Gourmet Blend coffee to each customer on Thursday as part of a remembrance of a lost loved one. The cafe is located at 1815 Garrard St., in St. Elmo Shopping Center on the north end of Lakebottom Park.

