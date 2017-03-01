Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson scor...

Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson scores prime seat for Trump speech

If you thought you saw high-profile Columbus criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson in the gallery Tuesday night during President Donald Trump's speech to Congress, you did. Jackson, a local Republican, was just one row and a couple of seats over from the president's wife, Melania.

