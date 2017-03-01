Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson scores prime seat for Trump speech
If you thought you saw high-profile Columbus criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson in the gallery Tuesday night during President Donald Trump's speech to Congress, you did. Jackson, a local Republican, was just one row and a couple of seats over from the president's wife, Melania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|55 min
|Will Dockery
|576
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|57 min
|Will Dockery
|1,101
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Larry Leeway
|4,084
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|3 hr
|Larry Leeway
|265
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Larry Leeway
|515
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|3 hr
|Larry Leeway
|15
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|3 hr
|Larry Leeway
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC